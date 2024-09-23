AMR ambulance struck head-on by wrong-way driver in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Around 6 a.m. on Monday, police answered calls about a crash that occurred on North Steptoe Street between West Gage Boulevard and Center Parkway in Kennewick.

When police arrived, they found a sedan and an AMR ambulance with front-end damage.

Police believe that the driver in the sedan fell asleep at the wheel and drove into oncoming traffic, striking the ambulance head-on.

The driver and paramedics were injured in the crash and were taken to an area hospital.

According to police, the injuries were not life-threatening.

The road was closed for a few hours and reopened shortly after 7:20 a.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

©2024 Cox Media Group