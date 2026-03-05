Americans stuck in Middle East during conflict finally getting direction from State Department

SEATTLE — The U.S. State Department issued an order on March 3 for non-emergency government employees and their families to leave Qatar due to the threat of armed conflict.

The department is also urging American citizens to depart the country immediately if they can do so safely.

The directive comes as Americans stranded in the Middle East report witnessing missile intercepts and aerial strikes.

Deborah Donner, who used to live on Vashon Island, is currently in Abu Dhabi and has been monitoring missile intercepts near her location.

“It’s just this firework show of debris, and it’s just raining down. It’s just really surreal,” Donner said. She noted that the unpredictability of the conflict has changed her perspective on the sounds of war.

“But it’s gotten to the point where I’d rather have the noise and the booms than the quiet... then I know it’s coming,” Donner said.

She said she is safe and has received many messages from friends, but she initially noted a “lack of communication” from the U.S. government.

“And I know they’re working hard, but there is a lack of communication,” Donner said.

Rick Olsen, a traveler from Seattle currently in Qatar, received the official State Department notification while discussing the regional situation:

“On March 3, the Department of State ordered non-emergency U.S. government employees and their family members to leave Qatar due to the threat of armed conflict. If safe to do so, Americans should leave Qatar now. The U.S. Embassy in Doha is currently exploring options to assist U.S. citizens in reaching a safe destination. If you would like departure assistance, please call: +1 888-407-4747 from U.S. and Canada; all other locations: +1 202-501-4444.

Follow all of the U.S. Embassy Doha channels for updated information. U.S. Citizens should complete the Crisis Intake Form to let the U.S. Embassy or consulate know they are requesting assistance. Do not submit this form more than once. The form is available at the following link.

If you would like departure assistance please call - From U.S. and Canada: +1 888-407-4747, all other locations: +1 202-501-4444. The U.S. Embassy in Doha continues to maintain shelter-in-place for all remaining emergency personnel.

We recommend all Americans in Qatar do the same until further notice. To the extent possible, remain inside your residence, hotel, or another structure, and stay away from windows. Please remain vigilant, as the Iranian government and its proxies may seek to target Americans in retaliation for U.S. strikes against Iran.

The U.S. Embassy in Doha has suspended all routine consular services until further notice. Americans should contact ACSDoha@state.gov in case of emergency. Qatari airspace and maritime routes remain closed. The Salwa land border crossing to Saudi Arabia is currently open."

Olsen described the message as a significant shift in the government’s response.

“It’s the first bit of meaningful assistance that we have received from our government,” Olsen said. “I’m grateful that the State Department is now stepping up and providing meaningful assistance.”

Senator Patty Murray’s office shared this information for those from Washington who are currently stuck in areas impacted by the Iranian conflict:

“Senator Murray’s office shares the specific circumstances of a constituent with the relevant American embassy to ensure the administration is aware of the need for assistance. The State Department encourages all Americans abroad to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program at step.state.gov, follow @TravelGov on social media, follow the “U.S. Department of State - Security Updates for U.S. Citizens” WhatsApp channel, and visit travel.state.gov/destination.”

Americans remaining in the region are currently weighing their departure options as the State Department organizes further assistance.

Olsen said his next steps will depend on the specific plans the government provides.

“We are going to have to evaluate and see what the next steps are that the State Department organizes and whether that path out is better than an alternative that we were able to arrange yesterday,” Olsen said.

