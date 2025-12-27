AMBER Alert issued for missing 14-year-old girl in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has issued an AMBER Alert for 14-year-old Cheyanna Howell, who was last seen in Bellingham at around 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

She is listed at 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Howell may be wearing a pink camouflage zip-up sweatshirt, possibly wearing red pants, with a gray backpack, and wearing glasses.

She may be in a white 2003 Lexus LS430 sedan with the Washington License Plate # CLX6617.

Authorities say she was last seen leaving Bellingham with another person.

If you see her, WSP asks you to call 911.

AMBER Alert - Howell - Bellingham, WA - ACTIVATE pic.twitter.com/rZn2KVvJYX — WSP Missing Person Alerts (@WSPMissingPers1) December 27, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group