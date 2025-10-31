Amazon’s Q3 earnings report shows revenue increase after massive layoffs

SEATTLE — Amazon has released its third-quarter earnings, showing revenue growth well above expectations.

The news pushed the company’s share price up by 13%.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) saw a strong performance, particularly in its cloud computing division, which generated $33 billion—a 20% increase in revenue.

Overall, Amazon reported $180.17 billion in total earnings, surpassing financial analysts’ predictions.

The results come shortly after the company laid off employees on Wednesday.

CEO Andy Jassy stated that the cuts were not related to Amazon’s push to expand its use of artificial intelligence.

Instead, Jassy cited company culture, explaining that the layoffs were intended to speed up decision-making processes.

Amazon is reportedly planning to lay off around 30,000 workers as part of these organizational changes.

