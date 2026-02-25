Amazon has shed more than 1 million square feet of office space in Seattle since 2020

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Amazon is scaling down its Seattle footprint after announcing it will not renew its lease for office space in the city’s Denny Triangle area.

By May, the tech giant will vacate the 251,000-square-foot building on Terry Avenue. According to The Puget Sound Business Journal, Amazon has shed nearly 595,000 square feet of office space within Seattle since 2024.

The exodus of Amazon office space is even more drastic when examining the last five years. Since 2020, according to The Puget Sound Business Journal, Amazon has parted with more than 1 million square feet in Seattle.

In contrast, Amazon continues to expand in Bellevue and Redmond, stating it plans to employ approximately 25,000 people in Bellevue after establishing new office buildings. Amazon employs roughly 48,000 employees in Seattle, but more than 1,400 workers were included in company-wide layoffs earlier this year. At one point, Amazon had more than 60,000 employees in Seattle.

Amazon first came into the seven-story Terry location after leasing it from Seattle Children’s in 2014. Seattle Children’s first bought the building in 2007 for $36 million.

Amazon heads east from Seattle to Bellevue, Redmond

In November 2024, Amazon ended its lease for the Metropolitan Park North building, located at 1220 Howell Street in Seattle’s Denny Triangle, in favor of expanding into Bellevue. Amazon used that building for 11 years before deciding to vacate.

Amazon leased a 70,000-square-foot building in Redmond Town Center in 2025 and began construction of three downtown Bellevue towers.

Follow Frank Sumrall on X. Send news tips here.

©2026 Cox Media Group