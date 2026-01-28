Amazon confirms thousands of layoffs

Amazon has cut approximately 30,000 jobs in the past four months, with an additional 16,000 layoffs announced Wednesday. This increase in layoffs is part of a global workforce reduction impacting various roles across the company.

The reductions, announced this morning, will specifically affect corporate employees and not impact operations or hourly positions, according to Zoe Hoffman, a spokesperson for Amazon who spoke to KIRO 7.

She clarified that these cuts are part of a broader organizational strategy globally, so the layoffs are not isolated to the United States.

Amazon Senior Vice President Beth Galetti stated in a news post on Amazon’s news page, “The reductions we are making today will impact approximately 16,000 roles across Amazon and we’re again working hard to support everyone whose role is impacted. That starts with offering most US-based employees 90 days to look for a new role internally (timing will vary internationally based on local and country-level requirements).”

As part of the layoffs, 2,303 Amazon workers will begin facing cuts starting January 26.

Following that, 84 more positions will be eliminated across Seattle and Bellevue on February 2. That information was publicized by the Washington Employment Security Department.

Amazon has put out a notice that the layoffs are not the only thing happening as the company restructures.

Another post on Amazon’s News Website said Amazon Fresh and Go stores will be shut down. That raised concerns among local residents like Victoria Steed in Bellevue.

She expressed sadness about the store closures, stating, “I think it’s really sad, there are a lot of people who work there and I do 99% of my shopping at Amazon Fresh.”

To support affected employees, Amazon has announced that individuals laid off who cannot find a new role within the company or decide to leave will receive severance pay, health benefits and assistance with job placement.

Amazon’s strategy regarding future layoffs appears to differ, as the company has emphasized in its news post that such broad staff reduction announcements every few months are not the plan going forward.

The significant job cuts have begun to create a noticeable impact in regions where Amazon operates.

