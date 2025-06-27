All northbound lanes of I-405 closed between Renton and Bellevue next week

RENTON, Wash. — Heads up to drivers who use Interstate-405: this weekend, a large section of the highway will be completely closed in one direction.

The northbound lanes of 405 between Renton and Bellevue will be closed starting June 30 for several days so crews can remove a signage structure.

This is part of a years-long project to improve the roadway.

The closure will take place from June 30 to July 2 overnight-- from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m.

All lanes of northbound I-405 will be closed overnight from State Route 167 to SR 169. A signed detour route will be in place.

The following northbound on- and off-ramps will be closed:

SR 167 on-ramp to northbound I-405

SR 169 off-ramp from northbound I-405

