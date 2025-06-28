Greater Seattle area experiences heavy traffic during weekend closures and events

The Greater Seattle area, especially the eastside near Kirkland and Bellevue, experienced heavy traffic Saturday as highway closures and local events snarled weekend traffic.

A section of northbound I-405 in Kirkland was closed this weekend for construction.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, the eastbound and westbound SR 520 on-ramps to northbound I-405 were closed on Saturday afternoon due to heavy traffic and will remain closed through the duration of their work on I-405 in Kirkland this weekend.

As of about 2 p.m. Saturday, backups on NB I-405 were around 5 miles. Incident Response and State Patrol were on the scene.

Lengthy backups were reported in Seattle, too, as the city gears up for Seattle Pride festivities and tonight’s Sounders game at Lumen Field.

You can find real-time travel updates using WSDOT’s Travel Center Map: https://wsdot.com/Travel/Real-time/Map/

