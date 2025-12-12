All lanes SR 410 are closed from Enumclaw to Greenwater due to flooding

ENUMCLAW, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says both directions of SR 410 will be closed due to water on the roadway.

All lanes will be closed from Farman Street N in Emmulcaw to west of Mud Mountain Dam Road in Greenwater.

SR 410 is only open to local traffic for the time being.

There is no estimated time for when the road will reopen.

WSDOT crews are assessing the roadway’s condition.

People should look for alternative routes while the road is closed.

