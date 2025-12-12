Local

All lanes SR 410 are closed from Enumclaw to Greenwater due to flooding

By KIRO 7 News Staff
SR 410 flooding Flooding on SR 410. (Courtesy of Washington State Department of Transportation) (Washington State Department of Transportation)
ENUMCLAW, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says both directions of SR 410 will be closed due to water on the roadway.

All lanes will be closed from Farman Street N in Emmulcaw to west of Mud Mountain Dam Road in Greenwater.

SR 410 is only open to local traffic for the time being.

There is no estimated time for when the road will reopen.

WSDOT crews are assessing the roadway’s condition.

People should look for alternative routes while the road is closed.

