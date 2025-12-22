All lanes of SR 167 north to reopen Tuesday after over-height truck damaged bridge

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

All lanes of northbound State Route (SR) 167 will reopen at 5 a.m. on Tuesday following a months-long closure due to an over-height commercial truck that damaged the Third Avenue Southwest overpass.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) stated that northbound SR 167 will be closed overnight on Monday in Pacific as crews will finalize repairs at the bridge.

Third Avenue Southwest, which is beneath the overpass, will also reopen at 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

From 10 p.m. Monday until 5 a.m. Tuesday, crews working for WSDOT will close northbound SR 167 between Stewart and Ellingson roads as traffic will be shifted back into its original configuration.

Travelers will be guided around the closure by a signed detour, and prolonged delays are expected along the detour route.

Since Sept. 23, northbound SR 167 has operated with a single and double lane reduction near the Third Avenue Southwest Bridge at milepost 12, because of an over-height commercial vehicle that damaged a girder near the middle of the span.

Permanent repairs began in late November, as crews removed the damaged girder and installed a new 60-foot, 26-ton support beam in its place.

WSDOT crews also poured 27 cubic yards of concrete to secure the girder to the bridge and restore the driving surface.

Construction in the area was scheduled to continue into early 2026, but crews worked around the clock for several weeks to complete repairs ahead of the end of the year.

