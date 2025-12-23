All lanes of SR 167 north reopen after bridge damage

For the first time in three months, all lanes of SR 167 in Pacific are back open after a bridge strike severely damaged the overpass.

All lanes of northbound State Route (SR) 167 reopened on Tuesday morning following the months-long closure, which was required after an over-height commercial truck damaged the Third Avenue Southwest overpass.

Northbound SR 167 lanes in Pacific closed overnight on Monday as crews finalized repairs at the bridge, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

Third Avenue Southwest, beneath the overpass, also reopened Tuesday.

Since Sept. 23, northbound SR 167 has operated with a single and double lane reduction near the Third Avenue Southwest Bridge at milepost 12 after an over-height commercial vehicle damaged a girder near the middle of the span.

Permanent repairs began in late November, as crews removed the damaged girder and installed a new 60-foot, 26-ton support beam in its place.

WSDOT crews also poured 27 cubic yards of concrete to secure the girder to the bridge and restore the driving surface.

Construction in the area was scheduled to continue into early 2026, but crews worked around the clock for several weeks to complete repairs ahead of the end of the year.

