All lanes of southbound SR 167 in Renton blocked, expect delays

By KIRO 7 News Staff
The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says all lanes of southbound SR 167 in Renton are blocked due to a car crash.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. on SR 167 southbound, just north of I-405.

WSDOT says emergency crews are on the scene.

WSDOT says to expect delays in the area.

No word yet on the cause of the crash or whether there are any injuries.

This story is developing and will be updated.

