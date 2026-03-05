All lanes of southbound SR 167 in Renton blocked, expect delays

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says all lanes of southbound SR 167 in Renton are blocked due to a car crash.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. on SR 167 southbound, just north of I-405.

WSDOT says emergency crews are on the scene.

UPDATE: All lanes are blocked on SR 167 SB just north of I-405 (MP 26) in Renton due to a collision. Incident Response, State Patrol, and emergency crews are on the scene.



Expect delays in the area. https://t.co/2x3wvvhHaZ pic.twitter.com/HFuE8K7S6E — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) March 5, 2026

WSDOT says to expect delays in the area.

No word yet on the cause of the crash or whether there are any injuries.

This story is developing and will be updated.

©2026 Cox Media Group