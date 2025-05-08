All aboard! First ST3 light rail opens in Redmond Saturday with ribbon cutting, celebration

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

The public is invited to join in the festivities at Downtown Redmond Station on Saturday, May 10, at 10:30 a.m. for the first ST3 light rail. Trains will begin serving the new stations as soon as the ribbon is cut around noon. Community events will follow from noon to 4 p.m.

Join the community, leaders, and contributors from across the region on May 10 to celebrate two new stations on the 2 Line. The 3.4-mile, two-station extension of the 2 Line is the first ST3 light rail project to open.

At 10:30 a.m., a speaking program will kick off the day at Downtown Redmond Station (16620 NE 76th St., Redmond, WA 98052), followed by a ribbon cutting. Trains will begin picking up passengers at Downtown Redmond and Marymoor Village stations shortly after the ribbon is cut around noon.

Marymoor Village Station

At Marymoor Village Station, join OneRedmond Foundation to see diverse local performance groups, community booths, touch-a-trucks, food trucks, commemorative giveaways, and more.

Downtown Redmond Station

At Downtown Redmond Station, join Move Redmond for a stroll or roll along Redmond’s Central Connector Trail from the train station to the park. All along the trail, you’ll find local vendors, live music, tasty food, and family-friendly fun.

Highlights include:

Music, dancing, and a fashion show hosted by Africans on the Eastside.

Move Redmond’s Station Access Map.

Group bike rides to the event hosted by Eastrail Partners.

A light rail-themed bounce house.

Crafts, beading, and more.

More information on the Downtown Redmond Link Extension, including station details and opening day activities, is available on Sound Transit’s website.

