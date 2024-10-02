Alaska Airlines plane damaged in collision with catering truck at SEA

An Alaska Airlines aircraft was damaged on September 23 when it was struck by a catering truck while being towed to a gate at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, according to a statement from the airline.

No passengers were on board at the time.

Port of Seattle responded the scene, but there were no injuries.

The incident caused damage to both the plane and the catering truck.

The aircraft was moved to a hangar for a maintenance inspection to assess the extent of the damage.

The cause of the collision is currently under review, and Alaska Airlines has not provided further details on the condition of the aircraft.

