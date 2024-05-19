Alaska Airlines increases flights to the nation’s capitol

Following the passage of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Reauthorization Act of 2024, Alaska Airlines has announced its plan to increase flights to Washington D.C.

Before the passage, Alaska Airlines only provided direct flights out of Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.

Now Alaska Airlines will have a direct flight from San Diego (SAN) to Reagan National Airport (DCA).

“San Diego is the largest market without nonstop service to Reagan National Airport,” Andrew Harrison, Alaska Airlines Chief Commercial Officer said. “This new route would not only connect southern Californians to our nation’s capital, but it would also provide seamless connectivity on Alaska Airlines’ diverse routes allowing guests to connect through San Diego.

