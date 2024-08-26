Alaska Airlines flight forced to return to Sea-Tac after Boeing 737′s engine shuts down

SEATAC, Wash. — Passengers on a flight from Seattle to Oakland had a scare when the plane had to return to Sea-Tac Sunday afternoon.

Alaska Airlines Flight 1240 — a Boeing 737-900 — left Sea-Tac at 12:22 p.m.

Shortly after takeoff, plane had to return to the airport after one of its engines failed.

According to the airline, engine #1 on the left wing — one of the aircraft’s two main engines — shut down, forcing the plane to return to Sea-Tac.

A passenger on the flight told us the experience was terrifying, but said the pilots did great.

“Credit to the crew for following standard procedures for this situation and landing safely and without incident. We took care of our guests and they arrived in Oakland at 5:35 p.m. We apologize for the inconvenience of the delay,” an Alaska Airlines spokesperson told KIRO 7.

