Alaska Airlines customers unable to access accounts

Alaska Airlines customers were unable to access their accounts on Tuesday morning due to an IT issue.

A spokesperson for Alaska Airlines confirmed the outage, sharing the following statement:

“We’re currently experiencing an issue that is intermittently impacting the ability for our guests to log into their accounts on the app and website. Our teams are actively working on implementing a fix. We encourage guests who are traveling today who do not already have their boarding pass downloaded to arrive with enough time to print a boarding pass at the airport. We apologize for the inconvenience and hope to have this resolved soon.”

In October, the airline issued a full ground stop due to an IT issue. Numerous flights were canceled and delayed, impacting the travel plans of nearly 50,000 guests.

Back in July, Alaska Airlines and Horizon Airlines had a similar situation that disrupted operations around the country. The July outage lasted three hours, but the ripple effect lasted well into the next day, with many delays and cancellations.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

©2025 Cox Media Group