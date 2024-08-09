Agreement reached to lift intake freeze at Washington juvenile facilities

The Washington State Association of Counties (WSAC) and the Department of Children, Youth, and Families (DCYF) have reached an agreement to address the ongoing juvenile detention crisis.

Effective Friday, an intake freeze at the state’s juvenile rehabilitation facilities will be lifted.

This agreement follows a lawsuit filed by WSAC after DCYF suspended admissions to its juvenile rehabilitation facilities in early July, citing dangerous overcrowding at Green Hill School.

The sudden halt left many juvenile offenders in county jails without access to essential rehabilitation programs, sparking widespread concern among county officials.

Under the terms of the agreement, DCYF will immediately resume admitting juvenile offenders to its facilities and will transport these individuals to the facilities within three business days, when possible.

Additionally, DCYF has committed to giving WSAC at least ten judicial days’ notice before imposing any future restrictions on admissions.

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement with DCYF that addresses the urgent needs of our juveniles and our counties,” said Lisa Janicki, WSAC President and Skagit County Commissioner. “This resolution will help ensure juvenile offenders receive the care and supervision they require. Our primary goal is to protect the safety and well-being of our communities.”

WSAC emphasized that while the agreement is a positive step, long-term solutions will require significant investment in juvenile facilities and operations to prevent a recurrence of the crisis.

Derek Young, WSAC Interim Executive Director, expressed gratitude for the Governor’s assistance in reaching this resolution and highlighted the need for continued collaboration to secure appropriate funding.

DCYF Secretary Ross Hunter initially implemented the intake freeze in response to a spike in the population at Green Hill School, which led to safety concerns for both staff and juveniles.

The department has since acknowledged that the decision was made too abruptly and is now working with stakeholders to better manage the challenges posed by overcrowding.

A hearing to discuss whether the intake freeze should be permanently blocked is scheduled for August 14.

©2024 Cox Media Group