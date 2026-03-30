Adult bed rails sold on Amazon recalled after 2 deaths

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Adult bed rails are being recalled after two people died.

Vive Health bed rails, sold online and on Amazon, have been recalled due to a risk of users becoming trapped between the rail and the mattress, which can lead to suffocation, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

In September 2024, a 97-year-old man at an assisted living facility in Texas and a 93-year-old man at his home in Florida died after being entrapped by the bed rails.

These bed rails are being recalled

The products being recalled include: Vive Health Compact Bed Rail (model LVA2009SLV) and Bed Rail Collection V (model LVA2097SLV), along with units of the Vive Health Bed Rail model LVA1024 purchased on or before August 21, 2023.

The bed rails are made of silver or white metal tubing with a black foam rubber grip handle.

Consumers are urged to stop using the recalled bed rails immediately and contact Vive Health for a refund.

When asking for a refund, consumers should write “RECALLED” on the upper and lower portions of the bed rails with a permanent marker, take a photo of the marked bed rail with the buyer’s name on a piece of paper, and email recalls@vivehealth.com. Consumers should then dispose of the recalled product.

Vive Health previously recalls bed rails

On Feb. 19, 2026, Vive Health previously recalled units of model LVA1024 purchased after August 21, 2023. CPSC noted the recalled bed rails may not have model numbers or brand-specific labels.

About 122,000 units of the bed rails were sold at medical supply stores nationwide and online at vivehealth.com and Amazon. The bed rails, manufactured in China, were sold from September 2019 through December 2025 for between $45 and $90.

CPSC also recommends consumers report any related incidents to the agency at saferproducts.gov.

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