Adopt a Pet Day in Puyallup pairs senior residents with furry companions

PUYALLUP, Wash. — In celebration of National Adopt a Pet Day, a senior living community in Puyallup partnered up with the Humane Society to open their doors to new furry friends.

The goal at the Rivers at Puyallup was to provide the community with an opportunity to find an adoptable pet.

“We firmly believe that animals are a precious gift, and the joy and companionship they bring into our lives are beyond measure. Moreover, we have witnessed firsthand how animals positively impact our senior residents. Pets provide companionship, reduce stress, and promote physical activity and social interaction,” said Amy Mendell, Life Enrichment Director with the community center.

Mendell hoped the adoption event would enrich the lives of Puyallup seniors by offering them the love and support of a pet. She believes that the human-animal bond is especially powerful in senior residents.

Residents spent the day meeting dogs from the Humane Society and learning about adoption opportunities and the benefits of pet ownership for seniors.

“We’re so grateful to the Humane Society for bringing adoptable dogs to our community and creating a space where seniors can connect with these wonderful animals,” said Mendell. “This event is a testament to our commitment to enhancing the lives of both animals and people in our community.”

