Additional child molestation charges filed against former Bellevue teacher

BELLEVUE, Wash. — The Bellevue Police Department announced Tuesday another arrest of 73-year-old Robert Scroggs following a second investigation into his relationships with students during his time as a substitute teacher for the Bellevue School District.

Scroggs is accused of inappropriately touching a 9-year-old female student at Newport Heights Elementary School from January to April 2024.

Scroggs was arrested again for first-degree child molestation on June 24. Scroggs had previously been arrested on similar charges on June 7.

The Bellevue Police Department said numerous tips and thorough police work led to this additional arrest.

However, they urge anyone with further information about these or other potential cases to come forward.

Information can be provided by calling the NORCOM non-emergency line at 425-577-5656 or by contacting Detective Sergeant Brenda Johnson at Bjohnson@bellevuewa.gov.

The Bellevue Police Department will continue to provide updates on this case as new information emerges.

For more information about sexual assault prevention and education resources, as well as tips for talking to your kids about safety and boundaries, please visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN).

