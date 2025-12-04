Accused credit card thief arrested in Puyallup after $700 charge attempt

PUYALLUP, Wash. — A credit card fraudster was caught in the act in Puyallup Monday night, thanks to the quick actions of his victim and a police officer.

Investigators said the suspect tried to rack up charges on a stolen credit card, but wound up catching charges instead.

His victim was reportedly raising money for nonprofits at the time of the crime.

“No good deed goes unpunished, right?” Captain Jeremy Hedrick of the Puyallup Police Department said.

Hedrick told KIRO 7 the woman flagged down an officer at the South Hill Mall Monday night.

The victim was volunteering at The Giving Machine when she noticed her purse was stolen.

The Giving Machine is a holiday fundraiser by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints that benefits nonprofits.

“It’s great that she’s out there volunteering and trying to do something positive for her community,” Hedrick said. “That makes it even sweeter, being able to hold this person accountable.”

The woman told the officer she was getting fraud alerts that her credit card was being used at a nearby Home Depot.

Hedrick said the card was declined for a $700 purchase, and employees told the officer the responsible person was still in the store.

Body camera footage shows the officer confronting the alleged credit card thief, who initially denied having used the card before running across the parking lot.

“The suspect tried a clever ruse,” Hedrick said. “It did not work.”

The footage showed the suspect stopping behind a nearby steakhouse after running out of breath, where he is taken down and put in cuffs.

He was charged with felony theft, felony fraud and obstruction.

Police credit the arrest to the victim’s quick response to the fraud notifications and the speedy response of the officer.

“Being able to get over there within minutes and catch that person red-handed, it really was a perfect storm of technology and great police work,” Hedrick said.

Hedrick told KIRO 7 that it is critically important to keep an eye on your financial activity, especially given that many fraud cases happen without a physical theft.

“A lot of times, we have people come to us and they still have their physical card with them and their card is now being used somewhere else,” he said. “It’s really important to pay attention to those emails and text messages coming from your bank.”

Puyallup police report an increase in property crimes, especially theft and vehicle prowls, as more people head out to do their holiday shopping and shipping.

Hedrick recommends always keeping an eye on your valuables and ensuring your car is locked.

©2025 Cox Media Group