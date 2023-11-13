Winter access to Paradise expanded at Mount Rainier National Park

ASHFORD, Wash. — Paradise at Mount Rainier will be open to visitors more often this winter starting this week.

Mount Rainier National Park announced that starting on Wednesday, Nov. 15, it’s expanding public vehicle access to the area to five days a week from Thursday to Monday.

The road to Paradise will be closed to the public on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Park officials said they increased and reorganized staff this year to give the public more access.

Winter camping at Paradise will be available Thursday through Sunday nights only if conditions permit.

The sledding runs at Paradise will not be open for the 2023-2024 winter season. Instead, staff will focus on maintaining access to Paradise by plowing roads and parking lots.

More information about Paradise winter access is available on the park website.

