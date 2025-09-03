Abderdeen man found guilty of having addicts steal from stores for him to resell items online

ABERDEEN, Wash. — Last week, a jury in Grays Harbor found a 48-year-old Aberdeen man guilty of several felony crimes, including leading organized crime and trafficking in food stamps.

According to the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office, deputy prosecuting attorney Chris Smith proved to a jury that 48-year-old Shawn Sinnett “solicited several drug addicts to steal from local retail stores, paying them a small fraction of the value of the items, and then reselling the items on internet sites such as eBay and Facebook Marketplace for profit.”

Sinnett was found guilty of:

First-degree trafficking in stolen property

Leading organized crime

Trafficking in food stamps

Organized retail theft

First-degree unlawful possession of a firearm

Five counts of money laundering

Sinnett is expected to be sentenced on Sept. 19. He could receive over 10 years in prison for his involvement in these crimes.

He was arrested in February.

It’s unclear if his accomplice has been arrested.

In February, deputies were looking for a 39-year-old woman connected to the crime ring.

©2025 Cox Media Group