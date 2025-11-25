93-year-old artist to donate entire estate to Edmonds College

EDMONDS, Wash. — A 93-year-old Edmonds artist is donating her entire estate, including millions of dollars in property and an invaluable amount in artwork, to Edmonds College, marking the largest gift the college has ever received.

d’Elaine Johnson’s estate, which she hopes will bolster the college’s arts program, includes thousands of pieces of artwork and her property, plus adjacent land she had previously donated to the college but has since been developed.

Despite never attending Edmonds College, she feels a deep connection to the institution, considering it her family.

“[It’s] a team effort that benefits the people that you live in the middle of, a new college where they’re still growing and developing,” said Johnson about the upcoming donation.

“This will be a transformational gift to our program,” said Lillian Sherman, executive director of the Edmonds College Foundation.

Johnson, who was declared legally blind at birth but later gained some usable sight, has been a pioneering figure in the arts. She was the first woman scuba diver to dive with Jacques Cousteau, and water has been a significant inspiration in her artwork.

Multiculturalism is another theme weaved throughout many pieces.

The majority of her donation will support scholarships and programming in the arts at Edmonds College, with a portion earmarked for the horticulture program in honor of her late husband.

Johnson’s final exhibit will be held at the Graphite Arts Center in Edmonds, starting on December 6th, allowing the public to view her life’s work.

The theme will be “Goddesses,” a theme she created, explaining she has championed the strength of the female spirit and artistic work.

She hopes that her donation will encourage more young artists to pursue their passion, and credits a scholarship to Central Washington University being they key to her life-long love of the arts.

