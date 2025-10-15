88-year-old woman beaten, robbed in South Seattle, police say

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says an elderly woman was attacked and robbed at her home in South Seattle on Monday night.

The 88-year-old woman was cleaning on her back porch near Waters Avenue South and 64th Avenue South when a man in his 30s reportedly approached and demanded she hand over her belongings, according to a release from SPD.

Police say when she refused, he allegedly beat her repeatedly, dragged her into the garage, and continued to assault her, before stealing items inside the garage.

Officers responded to the home and found the woman seriously injured.

She told police she thought the man was going to kill her, according to an SPD blotter post.

The woman was brought to Harborview Medical Center in serious but stable condition, Seattle Police said.

The man has not been arrested, but police ask anyone with information to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

They say anonymous tips are accepted.

