87-year-old rescued from Easton home surrounded by floodwater

EASTON, Wash. — An 87-year-old woman was rescued from her home near Easton after floodwaters from the Yakima River surrounded the property.

She was rescued by Swiftwater Rescue on Dec. 10 as rivers across the state continue to overflow. Rescuers made a second trip to grab the woman’s caretaker and her cat.

Yakima River Rescue

The National Weather Service is forecasting continued rain tonight in Upper Kittitas County, though at a lower rate than in the last two nights.

The Sheriff’s Office and Kittitas County Emergency Management will continue to monitor ongoing flooding along rivers.

Remember to turn around if you come across standing water in a roadway.

