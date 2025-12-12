80 people rescued from floodwaters in Pierce County RV park

PUYALLUP, Wash. — First responders in Pierce County have rescued around 80 people from a flooded Bowman Hilton RV Park in Puyallup.

Pierce County Department of Emergency Management issued a Level 3 ‘Go Now’ evacuation specifically for that park.

Deputies say there are several vulnerable people in the RV park who needed help evacuating the high flood waters of the Puyallup River.

The sheriff’s office said up to 80 were rescued, including pets.

A KIRO 7 reporter at the scene said there was “feet of water” in the RV park.

An overnight Red Cross shelter is open at Meridian Habitat Park in Puyallup for anyone displaced by the flooding.

The shelter will remain available until tomorrow at 10 AM.

©2025 Cox Media Group