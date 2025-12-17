8 western WA rivers remain at dangerous Flood Phase 3, 4

Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Only two rivers are currently at Flood Phase 4, the highest and most dangerous warning phase, as of this reporting, while six additional rivers are still at Flood Phase 3.

The two rivers at Flood Phase 4 are the Cedar River and the Skagit River.

Phase 4 means residential areas could experience “dangerously high velocities and flooding of homes,” officials wrote. Additional roads that could overtop are Moon Valley Road S.E., S.E. David Powell Road, most of Neal Road S.E., SR 202 upstream of Fall City, W. River Road, S.E. 19th Way, portions of Fall City-Carnation Road S.E. (SR 203), N.E. 16th Street, N.E. 100th Street, N.E. 124th Street, N.E. 138th Street, N.E. Woodinville-Duvall Road, and 288th Ave N.E.

“The [Skagit] river will rise to 31.1 feet late this evening,” officials wrote. “It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening. It will rise to near flood stage early Saturday morning.”

Once the Skagit River reaches 30 feet, it is expected to flood from Sedro Woolley downstream through Mount Vernon to the mouth. Flood waters could inundate some low-lying roads, farmlands, and residential areas.

The Green River, the Skokomish River, the Skykomish River, the Snohomish River, the Snoqualmie River, and the White River are all at Phase 3 flooding.

Contributing: Frank Sumrall, MyNorthwest

