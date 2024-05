SEATTLE — A 73-foot fishing vessel collided with a pier and other moored ships Wednesday, according to the United States Coast Guard.

At about 10:30 a.m., members of the Coast Guard, the Seattle Fire Department, and the Seattle Police Department responded to the incident west of the Ballard Bridge in Seattle.

Pollution teams were also called to determine any potential environmental impacts.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

