71 cats removed from Kitsap County home; shelter in need of donations

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — The Kitsap Humane Society needs help after they took in 71 cats from a home on Wednesday morning.

According to the Humane Society, the cat’s caregiver became overwhelmed from having so many animals.

With their cooperation, Animal Control officers stepped in and took the cats away.

Kitsap animal shelter

The operation was a day-long process and the cats are currently undergoing medical examinations.

Due to the wave of intake, the Kitsap Humane Society is asking for the public’s help, whether it’s donating food or litter or other supplies, or making a donation to cover medical costs.

You can find their Amazon Wish List here.

They are also looking for folks to volunteer their time at the shelter.

If you’re interested in volunteering, you can learn more information here.

