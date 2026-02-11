70 calls in 2 years: Deputies clean up problem property in Parkland

PARKLAND, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says it cleaned up a problem property in Parkland.

The vacant property on 113th Street South and Yakima Avenue has received over 70 calls 911 calls in the last two years.

Deputies say the calls include:

Drug complaints

Fires

Overdose investigations

Disturbances

Shots fired

The department says its Community Liaison Deputies have been working diligently with the Pierce County Building and Code Enforcement to ensure the empty house can be properly condemned and removed.

“We understand the dangers this lot has brought to our community, as there are children who walk by it to go to school, and the surrounding neighbors have had to live near this for way too long,” the department shared. “Moving forward, the house will be boarded up, and future arrangements will be made for the large clean-up that will need to take place. Today, we are one step closer, and our community is a little safer.”

