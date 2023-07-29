7 shootings, 3 deadly at one Kent apartment complex this year

A single apartment complex in Kent is becoming a major source of violence in the city. The Phoenix Court Apartments is the source of seven shootings in five months, three of them deadly. Three other people were sent to the hospital in critical condition.

Kent’s Police Chief calls the shootings and the need for police response “off the charts,” with more calls to that complex than the next three or four trouble spots combined.

In one recent case, 18-year-old Baba Jawara was shot at the apartments on June 4. His family says he was very involved with his church and they don’t understand what could’ve led to him getting killed.

“I just couldn’t believe it,” said Marion Merida, Baba’s mother. Her son was visiting family at the Phoenix Court Apartments when he was shot in the chest on June 4. He died in the hospital the next day.

“He did not deserve that,” she said.

His family tells KIRO7 he was a good kid who didn’t get into trouble.

In fact, he and his sister visited the Phoenix Court Apartments every Sunday to bring their young half-siblings from their dad’s side to church and spend time with family.

“He was a quiet kid. He didn’t keep up too much fuss but he was into God. He was into the Lord. He loved the Lord,” Merida said. Family members say Baba volunteered at the church food bank and helped drive around seniors.

“He’s very loving and caring. One of the most loving caring people I’ve ever met in my life,” said Victorious Jawara, Baba Jawara’s sister.

They say it’s not clear what led up to the shooting, but believe the shooter is a 17-year-old male who knew Baba well. They say that suspect has not yet been arrested.

“It’s frustrating - why this kid is still out walking around?,” Merida said.

Here’s a timeline of the many shootings at the Phoenix Court Apartments:

Feb 11 – Fatal . 26-year-old Renton man was fatally shot early Saturday morning, according to the Kent Reporter.

. 26-year-old Renton man was fatally shot early Saturday morning, according to the Kent Reporter. May 17 – Security guard in DOJ Bureau of Prisons uniform shot at.

June 4 - Fatal . Baba Jawara, 18, shot and killed.

. Baba Jawara, 18, shot and killed. June 22 – Person found in critical condition.

June 30 – 35-year-old Kent man left in critical condition. Suspects took police on a chase to Snoqualmie, ending in a ravine.

July 15 – Fatal . 43-year-old Seattle man shot and killed, according to the Kent Reporter.

. 43-year-old Seattle man shot and killed, according to the Kent Reporter. July 27 – 48-year-old Maple Valley woman shot in the head; left in critical condition.

Baba’s family was shocked to learn how many shootings have plagued the complex.

“Oh my God,” Merida said. “I was not aware of that.”

Chief Padilla calls the complex a problem area.

“I’m just going to be very transparent. We are having major issues with crime at that particular apartment,” Padilla said. “Right now it is the most serious location we’re concerned about. It somehow became the focus of major drug activity, and the violence that comes with major drug activity,” he said.

Merida says Baba was not involved in drugs and did not get into trouble. The juvenile suspect has not been publicly identified.

Meanwhile, Padilla says Kent police are working with property management at the Phoenix Court Apartments, insisting on changes to enhance security, such as better lighting, cameras, gates, and security staffing.

He also said there are certain “bad actors” who are being investigated for crimes being evicted. However, it’s a difficult process that takes about eight months.

While Baba’s family waits for justice, they say now they call his phone to listen to his voicemail greeting.

“Hello, you have reached Baba Jawara,” a deep voice says. “Know that God loves you, he’s looking down low and watching us, and Jesus same. So have a blessed day,” you hear Baba say.

“I will never forget him,” Merida said.

KIRO7′s Deedee Sun asked if more patrols could be an option to cut down on crime. Padilla said it’s a temporary solution and the crime returns when officers leave, and is not a sustainable option. The department is technically “fully staffed” with 166 officers, but Padilla says they only have enough officers to respond to 911 calls. He’s hoping for additional funding to bolster the department.

KIRO7 tried to call the Phoenix Court Apartments several times on Friday for comment, but no one answered and the voicemail box was full.

