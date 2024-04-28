Zebras on the loose in North Bend

NORTH BEND, Wash — Sunday afternoon four zebras escaped a trailer on Eastbound I-90 when the driver stopped to secure them. It happened near exit 32 in North Bend around 1 p.m.

Just after 2 p.m. Washington State Patrol tweeted that one of the zebras had been cornered, but that three were still outstanding.

This is a first for me and all @wastatepatrol troopers involved. 4 Zebras that were being transported got loose when the driver stopped to secure the trailer EB 90 to exit 32. The community has come together to help. One cornered, 3 outstanding. Crazy!! pic.twitter.com/8lF75tnbyZ — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) April 28, 2024

Around that time, we started seeing people posting video on social media of the remaining three zebras running down the road, with officers in pursuit.

Just after 3 p.m. WSP said that three of the four had been ‘wrangled.’

North Bend Zebra

KIRO 7 is reaching out to WSP hoping to learn where these zebras were headed. We will also be speaking to residents who witnessed the zebras making a break for it.

KIRO 7 reporter Jake Chapman is in North Bend and will have the latest live on KIRO 7 News beginning at 4:30 p.m.

©2024 Cox Media Group