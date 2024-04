OAK HARBOR, Wash. — Northbound State Route 20 in Oak Harbor was shut down for hours after a head-on crash near Naval Air Station Whidbey Island.

NB SR 20 Traffic was diverted onto Ault Field Road.

Washington State Patrol says that one driver has been taken into custody for vehicular assault and suspected DUI.

KIRO 7 is waiting to learn the extent of the injuries in the crash.

NB SR 20 was reopened at around 8 p.m.

