One in critical condition after shooting at Kent apartment complex

KENT, Wash. — A shooting at a Kent apartment complex left a person in critical condition.

It happened at the Phoenix Court Apartments on 111th Place Southeast at around 4 a.m. Thursday.

Puget Sound Fire officials said the victim had a shotgun wound. They were taken to a Seattle-area hospital.

A car was towed away from the scene.

A neighbor at the complex told us that she heard more than ten gunshots followed by a lot of yelling.

She said the car that was towed away had a bullet hole on the passenger side.

This story is developing.

