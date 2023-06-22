One in critical condition after shooting at Kent apartment complex

KENT, Wash. — A shooting at a Kent apartment complex left a person in critical condition.
It happened at the Phoenix Court Apartments on 111th Place Southeast at around 4 a.m. Thursday.
Puget Sound Fire officials said the victim had a shotgun wound. They were taken to a Seattle-area hospital.
A car was towed away from the scene.
A neighbor at the complex told us that she heard more than ten gunshots followed by a lot of yelling.
She said the car that was towed away had a bullet hole on the passenger side.
This story is developing.
