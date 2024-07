TACOMA, Wash. — Another drowning in Western Washington has left one 68-year-old man dead after he went floating at Titlow Park Beach in Tacoma.

Tacoma police and fire crews responded to the 911 call around 7:45 p.m. on Monday, July 8.

The man was reportedly sucked into a culvert that leads to a lagoon at the park. Witnesses say the man was on an innertube when it happened.

At 6 p.m., KIRO 7′s Jason Sloss will have more on this story.





