68 fireworks-related injuries at Harborview already surpassed last year’s Fourth of July total

SEATTLE, Wash. — Sixty-eight people suffered fireworks-related injuries during the Fourth of July weekend, Harborview Medical Center confirmed.

According to the hospital, which revealed this data at 11 a.m. Sunday, 24 injuries involved hands and 13 injuries involved eyes. Twenty-one reported injuries at Harborview Medical Center involved multiple body areas.

Tim Fredrickson, the associate chief nursing officer for Harborview Medical Center, said he expects these numbers to continue to grow over the next two days as people seek care and patients are transferred from other hospitals.

The number of injuries already documented by Harborview Medical Center has surpassed the number of injuries reported in 2025, as 52 people were treated for injuries stemming from Fourth of July fireworks.

Harborview Medical Center and UW Medicine will provide an update on the hospital’s fireworks-related injury cases Monday.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

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