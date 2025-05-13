AT 6:45- New push from city, Seattle PD for officers to return inside schools

SEATTLE — Could officers be returning to Seattle Public Schools five years after the district ended its program that allowed law enforcement in schools?

“This actually should have been in place this school year,” parent Appollonia Washington said. Her son is a sophomore at Garfield High School.

Late last year, Interim Police Chief Sue Rahr told KIRO 7 that she had been under the impression that a school resource officer (SRO) pilot program was going to begin in the fall of 2024.

But in August, she said, something changed.

Now, the city’s new police chief, Shon Barnes, said he is focused on making it happen.

“Certainly, a school engagement officer [who’s] going [to] be there to make sure people feel safer,” he said.

In an interview with KIRO 7, Barnes said he wants officers back on some campuses by this fall.

But it may not be easy.

