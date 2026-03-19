63-year-old man dies after car crash in Pierce County

TACOMA, Wash. — A 63-year-old man has died after his car flipped over on a Pierce County road late last night.
According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, 911 callers reported the single-vehicle collision along Vickery Avenue East, just after midnight Thursday.
Deputies arrived alongside Central Pierce Fire and Rescue crews and allegedly found the vehicle upside down in a ditch on the east side of the roadway.
Firefighters were able to extricate the driver, a 63-year-old man who was later declared dead.
The sheriff’s office says that it appears speed and wet roadways may have been a factor in the crash.
Motor Vehicle Collison Fatality— Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) March 19, 2026
On March 19th at 12:18am, reports of a single vehicle collision at the 10900 block of Vickery Ave E came out. Deputies arrived with Central Pierce Fire and Rescue, and located the vehicle upside down. The 63-year-old male driver was deceased. pic.twitter.com/fYVSs8tJdK
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