63-year-old man dies after car crash in Pierce County

TACOMA, Wash. — A 63-year-old man has died after his car flipped over on a Pierce County road late last night.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, 911 callers reported the single-vehicle collision along Vickery Avenue East, just after midnight Thursday.

Deputies arrived alongside Central Pierce Fire and Rescue crews and allegedly found the vehicle upside down in a ditch on the east side of the roadway.

Firefighters were able to extricate the driver, a 63-year-old man who was later declared dead.

The sheriff’s office says that it appears speed and wet roadways may have been a factor in the crash.

Motor Vehicle Collison Fatality



On March 19th at 12:18am, reports of a single vehicle collision at the 10900 block of Vickery Ave E came out. Deputies arrived with Central Pierce Fire and Rescue, and located the vehicle upside down. The 63-year-old male driver was deceased. pic.twitter.com/fYVSs8tJdK — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) March 19, 2026

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