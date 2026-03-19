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63-year-old man dies after car crash in Pierce County

By KIRO 7 News Staff
63-year-old man dies after car crash in Pierce County Photo Courtesy: Pierce County Sheriff's Office
By KIRO 7 News Staff

TACOMA, Wash. — A 63-year-old man has died after his car flipped over on a Pierce County road late last night.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, 911 callers reported the single-vehicle collision along Vickery Avenue East, just after midnight Thursday.

Deputies arrived alongside Central Pierce Fire and Rescue crews and allegedly found the vehicle upside down in a ditch on the east side of the roadway.

Firefighters were able to extricate the driver, a 63-year-old man who was later declared dead.

The sheriff’s office says that it appears speed and wet roadways may have been a factor in the crash.

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