60 rounds fired in Seattle’s High Point neighborhood, one person hit by bullet

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department says a 42-year-old woman was shot in the arm Wednesday night in the High Point neighborhood.

According to police, multiple people shot at her while she was inside her car. About 60 rounds were fired.

Several other cars and a house were also hit by bullets.

The shooting happened on Sylvan Way Southwest just after 11 p.m.

The woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center and at last check was stable.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000. Anonymous tips are accepted.

