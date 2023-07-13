6-year-old Bremerton boy in national mullet competition

BREMERTON, Wash. — A 6-year-old Bremerton boy is hoping to become the next mullet champion.

Rocky Cammarata’s dad, a Bremerton firefighter, entered him in a national mullet competition, the boy’s mom, Christy, said.

While his mullet-growing journey began as a joke during the pandemic, Rocky has grown fond of it, according to his entry description.

He rocked the hairstyle throughout his kindergarten year. Now, he’s become “somewhat of a local folk legend,” his bio says.

His entry on the Mullet Champ website calls him “The Washington Waterfall.”

You can vote for Rocky and see his full bio on mulletchamp.com.

