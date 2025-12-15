6 poison risks to be aware of during flooding

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

As historic flooding impacts Washington, there are several health hazards to be aware of.

The Washington Poison Center pointed to six poison risks stemming from flooding.

‘When in doubt, throw it out’: Poison Center warns of spoiled food

First is spoiled food, as flooding frequently leads to power outages and loss of refrigeration.

Officials urge people to throw out perishable food that has been without power for more than four hours, and to discard any food that came into contact with floodwater — even sealed packages.

Follow the rule: “When in doubt, throw it out.”

If someone becomes sick after eating questionable food, they should contact the poison center immediately at 1-800-222-1222.

Watch for contaminated water

The second is to watch out for contaminated water.

“Floodwater can introduce bacteria, chemicals, and sewage into drinking water supplies,” the poison center stated in a news release.

Officials said if the water is cloudy or smells unusual, do not drink it, even if it is boiled.

Residents should also check for local boil-water advisories.

Check for spoiled or damaged medications

Next is to check for spoiled or damaged medications.

“Humidity, heat, and floodwater exposure can damage medications,” the poison center stated. “Throw away any medication that has become wet, discolored, or has changed texture.”

New locations can mean new routines

Officials noted that new locations can mean new routines, and medications can be mixed up when in an unfamiliar space.

“We often rely on visual cues to take medicines, and losing those cues can lead to taking a dose twice or missing it entirely,” the poison center stated.

It is recommended to keep medications in their original containers and store each person’s separately.

Preventing carbon monoxide poisoning

The poison center also warned of carbon monoxide, as power outages and water-damaged appliances often lead to a rise in carbon monoxide poisonings.

“Generators, grills, and camp stoves used indoors or too close to homes can produce deadly CO,” officials stated. “Keep generators outside and 20 feet away, and never use gas ovens or grills to heat your home.”

People are urged to have all fuel-burning appliances inspected before use.

The poison center noted that blocked vents or exhaust pipes can trap CO indoors.

Symptoms of CO poisoning include headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea, or confusion.

“If symptoms occur, get fresh air immediately and call us,” the poison center stated.

Be careful with cleaning products

Lastly, officials advised not to mix cleaning chemicals.

“Cleanup after flooding increases exposure to bleach, mold treatments, and other cleaning chemicals,” the poison center explained. “Never mix bleach with ammonia, acids, or vinegar — this creates toxic gases.”

Officials urged people to store all cleaning products out of sight and reach of children, wear gloves and eye protection when cleaning, and ensure that cleanup areas are well-ventilated.

