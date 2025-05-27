Local

55-acre wildfire burning near Leavenworth

Second Creek Fire burning near Leavenworth
By KIRO 7 News Staff

Crews are working to put out a wildfire burning about eight miles north of Leavenworth.

Washington State DNR Wildfire says it’s currently 55 acres in size.

It’s been dubbed the Second Creek Fire.

Fire crews are working from above to put retardant on the flames.

No word on what started the fire.

There are no evacuation orders at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

