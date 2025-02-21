5.1 magnitude earthquake reported north of Vancouver, B.C.

BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA — A 5.1 magnitude earthquake was reported near South Pender Harbour, British Columbia, which is about a two-hour drive north from Vancouver, B.C., Canada.

As of 1:30 p.m., there is no tsunami warning for the area.

It’s unclear if there was any damage to the area.

According to Earthquakes Canada, the quake was lightly felt in Edson, Grande Prairie, Whitecourt, Woresly, Jasper, Hinton, Edmonton AB, and Valemount, Fort St John, Dawson Creek, Prince George, BC.

Washington Emergency Management posted on X that some folks in northern Washington could have potentially felt it.

Here’s the map of folks feeling the earthquake at this point. Remember, if you feel an earthquake (& it lasts longer than, like, a second) drop to the ground, cover your head with something or get under something and hold on. pic.twitter.com/AfvjADYukK — WA Emergency Management (@waEMD) February 21, 2025

You can keep track of the quake here.









