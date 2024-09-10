50K state employees to walk off the job, demanding better pay & staffing

Today negotiators with the Washington Federation of State Employees (WFSE) are urging their 50,000 members to walk off the job at noon, to demand better wages and staffing levels.

The union has been at the bargaining table with the Office of Financial Management since April, with reportedly little movement, according to a release from AFSCME Council 28/WFSE.

Union leaders argue that lack of pay and benefits are contributing to a staffing crisis that impacts critical public services such as behavioral health, transportation, juvenile rehabilitation, and education.

“Nearly 40 percent of the state workforce has turned over in the last eight years due to resignations alone,” the news release reads.

Disruptions to the public are expected to be minimal.

The walkout will be happening during lunch breaks.

Walkouts are scheduled at nearly every major city in Washington.

©2024 Cox Media Group