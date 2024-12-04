$5,000 reward offered to find who killed Whidbey Island family dogs

A Whidbey Island family’s two dogs were found dead after they escaped from their yard, and the Island County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding their killer.

According to a poster from the sheriff’s office, Beretta and Kimber escaped on November 19.

Deputies say someone violently killed the dogs and dumped their bodies near a trailhead for Dugualla State Park.

Their collars had been removed.

The sheriff’s office estimates that someone killed the dogs between Nov. 19, when they got out of their yard, and Nov. 24.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that can help solve this case.

Tips can be emailed to tips@co.island.wa.us or you can call (360) 679-9567.

