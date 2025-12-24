5 Seahawks fans test out tech to improve experience of blind guests at games

SEATTLE — Seattle Seahawks fans who are blind or have low vision were able to test out NFL’s OneCourt pilot over the course of two games.

OneCourt is accessibility-focused tactile broadcast device that allows blind or have low vision users to “feel” the game through trackable vibrations.

The users can also hear audio through the team’s radio broadcast that is synced with the device with almost little to no time delay.

OneCourt pilot Photos from the Seattle Seahawks

“We welcomed five fans to participate in a pilot test of OneCourt devices designed for blind and low-vision audiences. In partnership with Ticketmaster, OneCourt and the NFL, this initiative is paving the way for fans to experience the game through innovative touch and audio technology,” the Seahawks said on Facebook.

Clark Roberts, a tester of the device said, “This is a great cutting-edge piece of equipment allowing blind individuals to have real time audio as well as being able to follow the ball on the field. Great device, awesome tutorial.”

Another user, RJ Lenhart, said, “I love the sense of independence that the OneCourt device gives me. It frees both me and my friends to enjoy a game together at the same time, without my disability holding me back. It is incredible.”

It’s unclear if this pilot will be more widespread in the future.

©2025 Cox Media Group