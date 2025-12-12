49-mile stretch of US 2 remains closed through weekend after mudslides, flooding

SKYKOMISH, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

The 49-mile closure on US 2 between Skykomish, milepost 50, and Leavenworth, milepost 99, will remain closed through the weekend, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced Friday.

The powerful atmospheric river that has battered the Pacific Northwest for days has created mudslides, guardrail damage, and water over sections of the highway.

Thousands remain without power, city events cancelled from flooding

Large portions of Leavenworth and Chelan County are currently without power. The City of Leavenworth issued a joint press release with the Leavenworth Chamber of Commerce confirming that Village of Lights festivities have been cancelled for this weekend.

At this time, alternative routes for cross-state travel are available using I-90 Snoqualmie Pass, US 97 Blewett Pass, State Route 28 through Quincy, and US 12 over White Pass. With more precipitation in the forecast, travel conditions may change on short notice.

WSDOT plans to survey damage on Monday, Dec. 15.

Nate Connors is a traffic reporter for KIRO Newsradio. Follow him on X. Read more of his stories here. Submit news tips here.

©2025 Cox Media Group