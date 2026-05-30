‘To 45 and Beyond.’ Check out Alaska Airlines’ new ‘Toy Story 5′ aircraft

Horizon Air, the regional carrier of Alaska Airlines, unveiled a new aircraft livery inspired by Disney and Pixar’s “Toy Story 5” this week at Portland International Airport. The special Embraer 175 jet commemorates Horizon Air’s upcoming 45th anniversary while promoting the highly anticipated film, which is set to release in June.

The Embraer 175, tail number N659QX, features Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and Jessie as well as some new characters such as Lilypad, Snappy, Atlas, and Smarty Pants.

The airplane is named “To 45 and Beyond,” a nod to Lightyear’s famous line, and Horizon Air’s four and a half decades of service.

The aircraft’s design incorporates floating clouds across the fuselage and includes playful, “Toy Story”-inspired phrases like “Saddle Up, It’s Takeoff Time!” and “Ready for Takeoff, Partner.”

Characters Forky and Karen Beverly make appearances on the aircraft’s winglets.

This new livery joins Alaska Airlines’ nine other Disney-themed aircraft, including “Friendship and Beyond at the Disneyland Resort,” “Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Flyer,” “Mickey’s Toontown Express” and the “Star Wars Transport to the Disneyland Resort.”

The “Star Wars Transport to the Disneyland Resort” was recently updated with Mandalorian and Anzellan characters to celebrate Disney’s newest movie, “Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu.”

President Andy Schneider and CEO of Horizon Air, expressed pride in the milestone.

“I couldn’t think of a more special way to celebrate Horizon’s history with our guests than to bring out the kid in all of us,” Schneider said. “Forty-five years of service is a meaningful milestone and I couldn’t be prouder of our people who, each and every day, put their best foot forward to deliver the industry’s best and most caring travel experience.”

The film is scheduled for an exclusive theatrical release on June 19, 2026.

©2026 Cox Media Group